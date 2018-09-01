New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Live Call-In Show Sunday at 7:30pm!
by: Mike Silva — Mets Merized Online 7m
It's hard to believe another Mets season is drawing to an end. Lets wrap up the 2018 Mets season together with another call-in show on Sunday.Join me as we discuss David Wright's final game, t
Tweets
-
Hey @mets please remember to take a picture of the Captains together !! https://t.co/CXVnqZ6QQKBlogger / Podcaster
-
And now, a personal anecdote, if you will indulge me on this lovely Saturday. Today is a special day.… https://t.co/vtxlVSbpKpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Watching #Mets games/highlights from 2015 is surreal at this point. It honestly doesn't feel like any of that could have possibly happened.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wright on! #OurCaptain #LGM ?: 4:30 p.m. ⌚️: 7:10 p.m. ?: @CitiField ?: @Smatz88 ?: @SNYtv, @YouTubeTV ?:… https://t.co/llIHe68cMdOfficial Team Account
-
Just to show you how mistakes can be made, I was alerted that Kitteredge's penalty was 3G and initially I thought t… https://t.co/eEISobefBEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Mets: Love. Passion. Pride. This day is for you, Captain. #OurCaptainTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets