New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mayor de Blasio declares 'David Wright Day'

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared Saturday as "David Wright Day," in honor of the Mets' captain. "In New York City, the number five holds many different meanings for our residents," the proclamation began. "It's the number of boroughs that make.

Tweets