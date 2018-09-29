New York Mets

North Jersey
0da71af2-ed7c-4b6d-bccf-3c6d0a9496a9-metswright

Mets lineup vs. Marlins as David Wright gets first start since 2016

by: North Jersey Record North Jersey 56s

David Wright will hit in the No. 3 spot as the Mets announced their lineup against the Marlins.

Tweets