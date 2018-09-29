New York Mets

The Mets Police
Here’s today’s David Wright game notes

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

THE CAPTAIN: David Wright is a seven-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger recipient…He holds the franchise record for hits (1,777), RBI (970), runs scored (949), doubles (390), total bases (2,945), extra-base hits (658),..

