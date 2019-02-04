New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1037475694

Sabathia gets 5-game suspension for Rays incident, won't serve until 2019

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 6m

New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia has received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Jesus Sucre of the Tampa Bay Rays, MLB announced in a release on Saturday.Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge also received a...

Tweets