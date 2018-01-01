New York Mets
Mets manager Mickey Callaway: David Wright 'chose to do the right thing every single day'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
David Wright may not have played third base since 2016, but he was the first person Mickey Callaway reached out to when he became Mets manager before this season.
