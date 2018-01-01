New York Mets

The Score
Yankees record 100 wins in a season for 1st time since 2009

by: Bryan Mcwilliam, Jason Wilson The Score 30s

The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-5 on Saturday to pick up their 100th win of the season.It's the first time they've reached the mark since winning 103 in 2009, the last time the Yankees won the World Series.Saturday was an all-around...

