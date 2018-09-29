New York Mets
9/29/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m
The New York Mets (75-85) saw their two game winning streak come to an end last night as they lost to the Miami Marlins (63-96) 8-1. The outcome of the game was meaningless, but it did mark the off…
