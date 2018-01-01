New York Mets

Dodgers clinch playoff berth, eliminate Cardinals with win in San Francisco

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 11m

The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed back to October.Los Angeles avoided disaster Saturday and defeated the rival San Francisco Giants 10-6 to officially clinch a spot in the 2018 postseason. The win also officially eliminated the St. Louis Cardinals from..

