New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wright walks off to long ovation in farewell game with Mets
by: @usatoday — USA Today 3m
David Wright has left to a long standing ovation before a packed crowd at Citi Field in his farewell game for the New York Mets
Tweets
-
Is David Wright worth staying at a scoreless extra innings Mets-Marlins game? My column:Blogger / Podcaster
-
My bitmoji app gave up on the season and won't open. So...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Overtime.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @ambrownie03: #DavidWright was a great teammate/leader. Glad I got the chance to play along side him.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
On this week's episode of The Marlins Ruin Everything... David Wright's final major league game, where he will giv… https://t.co/5cJyacwTBFBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jerry Blevins in to pitch the 10th......Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets