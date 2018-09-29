New York Mets
Wright bids farewell on emotional night in NY
NEW YORK -- In longtime friend and former teammate Michael Cuddyer's estimation, Saturday was akin to David Wright's wedding day. "You don't really remember it," Cuddyer said hours before Wright took the field for what is likely to be the final time as...
RT @ByJamesWagner: "This is love. I can't say anything else." -- David WrightBlogger / Podcaster
"This is love" David Wright addresses the crowd at Citi Field:TV / Radio Network
It took them thirteen innings, but the Mets got their captain a win in his final game. https://t.co/ALYqgaU0AuBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MarlinManiac: They all stayed. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @dakern74: In their history the Mets have 3 walkoff doubles in the 13th inning or later. Two are on Sep 29 (Jeff Kent vs STL,… https://t.co/0fWJL3vvdQBeat Writer / Columnist
