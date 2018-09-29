New York Mets

Nimmo exits early vs. Marlins with leg injury

NEW YORK -- Brandon Nimmo was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins after suffering a right leg injury that's likely to end the outfielder's breakout season a day early. Nimmo had to be helped off the field after appearing to injure his right..

