New York Mets

Mets Merized
Brandon-nimmo-1-560x374

Nimmo Exits Game Early with Apparent Hamstring Injury

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 16m

Brandon Nimmo exited the Mets game with the Marlins on Saturday night early with an apparent hamstring injury.After he lined a basehit to the outfield he took a turn around first an immediatel

Tweets