David Wright makes final exit with tears, standing ovation
by: @usatoday — USA Today 13m
David Wright left Mets fans with one more memorable moment as he leaves the field to a standing ovation during the fifth inning.
"This is love" David Wright addresses the crowd at Citi Field:

It took them thirteen innings, but the Mets got their captain a win in his final game. https://t.co/ALYqgaU0Au
RT @MarlinManiac: They all stayed. #LGM
RT @dakern74: In their history the Mets have 3 walkoff doubles in the 13th inning or later. Two are on Sep 29 (Jeff Kent vs STL,… https://t.co/0fWJL3vvdQ
"This is love. I can't say anything else. This is love." -David Wright
