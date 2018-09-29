New York Mets
On Baseball: For David Wright, the Mets’ No. 5, a Sweet End to a Painful Journey
by: TYLER KEPNER — NY Times 23m
Wright, the injury-plagued face of the franchise, started for the last time, and for the first time in 854 days. His finale brought a “playoff atmosphere” to Citi Field.
Also, when Keith told Wright on SNY that he could have played for the '86 Mets, but he would have batted seventh, W… https://t.co/XciArW0OmeBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @lamelaza_7: Hard to believe that’s the last time we will play together. Through all the laughter and tears it was always my ple… https://t.co/Zw2rJP3CrgOfficial Team Account
David was incredibly candid at his locker after formal press conference. Said he would have gotten 3rd AB had his 2… https://t.co/XJxqzKUaHmBeat Writer / Columnist
I didn't think Wright would actually look for the story ...Wright roasted Puma here: "You told me someone you talked to was coming, and then your story was all quotes from Cu… https://t.co/Y3OoT5yPZYBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @SNYtv: Alternate angle: David Wright leaves the field to a thunderous ovationTV / Radio Personality
Wright joked - at least I think he was joking - that he considered giving Reyes a big smooch when the Kiss Cam focu… https://t.co/LhIk8sJYuGBeat Writer / Columnist
