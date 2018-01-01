New York Mets

Mets cap off Wright's special night with 1-0 win in 13 innings

In front of a sellout crowd, David Wright returned to the Mets lineup and received a sendoff from the Citi Field faithful before Austin Jackson delivered a walk-off double in the 13th inning to lead the Mets to a 1-0 win over the Marlins on Saturday night

