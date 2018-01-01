New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scherzer won't start Sunday despite playoff implications for Rockies
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 12s
The Colorado Rockies' hopes of winning the NL West just got a huge boost.Barely 24 hours after revealing plans to start ace Max Scherzer on Sunday if the game mattered to Colorado, the Washington Nationals and manager Dave Martinez reversed course and...
Tweets
-
RT @MLB: #DavidWright says goodbye.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Felt honored to cover met game tonight. After presser Wright stood by his locker joking with us and then shook ever… https://t.co/cMIcmME9ATBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Braves: A tip of the cap to David Wright on an outstanding career!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SNYtv: "This is love" David Wright addresses the crowd at Citi Field:TV / Radio Personality
-
"For a split second I looked around the field and I saw the signs and heard the chants, and everything kind of hits… https://t.co/1SFXqQg1aIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
As much as I loved David Wright’s retirement itself, I was equally as impacted by the fans reaction to it. Grateful… https://t.co/ncaAYOnsWGBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets