WATCH: NY Mets’ David Wright reflects on final game
by: Abbey Mastracco, Staff Writer, @AbbeyMastracco — North Jersey
David Wright talks about training his daughter to throw out the first pitch and his emotions in his final game.
-
Where else would David Wright head after his last game, but Wright's!
-
David Wright takes his emotional Mets curtain call
-
Cheers, David ...
-
#DavidWright says goodbye.
-
Felt honored to cover met game tonight. After presser Wright stood by his locker joking with us and then shook ever…
-
A tip of the cap to David Wright on an outstanding career!
