New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: The Wright Way To Say Goodbye!
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
Good morning Mets fans! The Mets take on the Miami Marlins in the final game of their season today at Citi Field. Noah Syndergaard (12-4, 3.22 ERA) will take the mound against Sandy Alcantara (2-2
Tweets
-
RT @kmetsfan: As the Captain of the @Mets leaves behind a unforgettable legacy take a look at David Wright’s first @MiLB professi… https://t.co/rUh21TXB3FBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Braves: A tip of the cap to David Wright on an outstanding career!Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is fantastic.As the Captain of the @Mets leaves behind a unforgettable legacy take a look at David Wright’s first @MiLB professi… https://t.co/rUh21TXB3FBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: David Wright, smiling and wishing he had gotten a hit: “At least I have an on-base percentage this year.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @sung_minkim: I love this pitch. It's just so stupid that it's great.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: 5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ 5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ 5️⃣5️⃣ 5️⃣5️⃣ 5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ 5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ 5️⃣… https://t.co/AGc7godkSDBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets