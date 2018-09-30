New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: David Wright’s future should include a number retirement and statue
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 5m
David Wright played his last MLB game, but New York Mets fans should get another chance to honor him at Citi Field in the future. New York Mets fans haven'...
Tweets
-
Here’s David Wright taking the field for the Mets solo, his walk-off, and his post game speech… https://t.co/CTUmxXNtciBlogger / Podcaster
-
One last time - thank you, Captain, for the last 14 years. Nobody can or will ever replace you. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
We bring you David Wright morning news from David Wright Avenue. (Some other stuff happened too, we suppose.) https://t.co/j0bDlhtwjXBlogger / Podcaster
-
“This is love. You guys are going to make me cry again. I love you guys.” Re-live an emotional night for #Mets Cap… https://t.co/JMXzLEXUPQNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @ASAPWeekday: Back in 06’ I was a batboy for a Mets-Astro’s game in Houston. In the dugout David Wright pulled @paulloduca16 & Sa… https://t.co/SurTcBcuZfBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JoeFrisaro: Peter O'Brien of the #Marlins on being booed repeatedly by #Mets fans for catching David Wright's pop foul. "That's… https://t.co/Ez1r8kE2vDBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets