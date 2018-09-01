New York Mets

Mets Merized
David-wright2-560x373

MMO Exclusive: Cliff Floyd and Rich Coutinho Discuss David Wright

by: Rich Coutinho Mets Merized Online 30s

Yesterday at Citi Field, we witnessed an outpouring of love for Mets team captain David Wright. It was something I have NEVER seen matched in my 30 plus years of reporting in this town.Former

Tweets