New York Mets

The Mets Police
Img_9304

Summer’s Over: my recap of David Wright night.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Earlier I recapped all the pro-shot David Wright stuff including his walk-on, walk-off and speech. This post is my personal account of the night. Eventually the summer ends.  The nights get longer, the daytime temperatures can’t overcome the lack of...

Tweets