New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-30-at-8.33.48-am

One last time, Mets’ David Wright violated MLB Rule 3.03(b)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Hahaha before you lose your mind, you will miss these posts. So one last time… This is clearly a rules violation.   As the opposing manager I would have requested the umpires make the player change. Interestingly, David DID change after coming out.  He...

Tweets