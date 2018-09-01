New York Mets

Mets Merized
1986-mets-gary-carter-mlb-photos-getty.0-e1456155519297

How Did Gary Carter Curse The Washington Nationals?

by: Richard Heaton Mets Merized Online 8m

We all know about curses and superstitions in baseball. The most notable ones are the Red Sox after trading Babe Ruth and the Chicago Cubs.There's one curse that maybe you didn't know abou

Tweets