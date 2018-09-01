New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jose-reyes-560x373

Reyes Acknowledges Today is Likely Final Game with Mets

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 7m

New York Mets infielder Jose Reyes spoke to the press before Sunday afternoon's season finale versus the Miami Marlins and acknowledged that today would most likely be his final game with the orga

Tweets