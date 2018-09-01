New York Mets
Reyes Acknowledges Today is Likely Final Game with Mets
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 7m
New York Mets infielder Jose Reyes spoke to the press before Sunday afternoon's season finale versus the Miami Marlins and acknowledged that today would most likely be his final game with the orga
Tip for NFL Coaches: If Jeff Fisher is doing your game, and he says you deserve credit for taking a shot with a dec… https://t.co/5V0TQSlZ6GTV / Radio Personality
While saying the new GM will make the player decisions, Jeff Wilpon also said that person might not be in place by… https://t.co/R0uRh3xFVwBeat Writer / Columnist
https://t.co/7F5yuaB9Pp The "penultimate" DMP. What a fun project this has been.. thank you, loyal downloaders, for being part of it! #LGMTV / Radio Personality
Why is Jose Reyes starting the last game of the season? https://t.co/c1Gf7dGa0ABlogger / Podcaster
Jeff Wilpon addressed the Mets' disappointment and GM search https://t.co/gEY7YBQD84TV / Radio Network
Prove it.Jeff Wilpon: "We owe [the fans] something more than we have given them and we’re going to produce that."Minors
