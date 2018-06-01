New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mickey-callaway-1-560x373

Callaway Expects Staff to Return, Wilpon Offers Vote of Confidence

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 3m

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters (DiComo, MLB.com) that he "expects his entire coaching staff to return next season" adding that "I'm proud of everything they've all done.T

Tweets