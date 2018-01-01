New York Mets

Royals agree to 1-year extension with manager Yost

by: Brandon Wile The Score 2m

The Kansas City Royals agreed to a one-year extension with manager Ned Yost on Sunday amid one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the team announced according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Kansas City enters the last day of the regular season 58-1

