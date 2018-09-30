New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Yoenis Cespedes won't set timetable for return from heel injuries | Newsday

by: Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus Updated September 30, 2018 4:08 PM Newsday 13s

Jeff Wilpon says Mets must operate under the assumption that the slugger won't be available in 2019.

Tweets