New York Mets

North Jersey
28911775001_5842490308001_5842487580001-vs

Jose Reyes reflects on the end of his, David Wright's time with the New York Mets

by: Greg Tartaglia, Staff Writer, @NJTags13 North Jersey 56s

Prior to what he called his "last game" with the Mets, Jose Reyes talked about being there to say goodbye to longtime teammate David Wright.

Tweets