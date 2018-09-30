New York Mets
Reyes likely ends Mets career to cheers
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 13m
NEW YORK -- After an emotional evening on Saturday night, playing next to his longtime teammate and friend David Wright for the final time, Jose Reyes took the field on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field, likely for the last time in a Mets uniform. "I know...
