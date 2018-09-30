New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-noah-syndergaard-shutout-mets-20180930

Noah Syndergaard pitches first career shutout as Mets say a more tepid goodbye to Jose Reyes following David Wright's final game - NY Daily News

by: @nydailynews NY Daily News 2m

Noah Syndergaard pitched his first major league shutout and the New York Mets wrapped up a disappointing season.

Tweets