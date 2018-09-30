New York Mets

Syndergaard Tosses 5-Hitter As Mets End Disappointing Season With Win Over Marlins

Noah Syndergaard pitched his first major league shutout and the New York Mets wrapped up a disappointing season Sunday with their second consecutive 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins.

