New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets SP Noah Syndergaard sparkles in complete-game shutout
by: Sabo — Elite Sports NY 8m
New York Mets power righty Noah Syndergaard finishes the season on a nice note with a dominating complete-game shutout against the fish.
