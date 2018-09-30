New York Mets

The New York Times
01yankees-print-facebookjumbo

Red Sox 10, Yankees 2: Yankees March to Playoffs With Two Rookies on the Field, and One in the Dugout

by: DAVID WALDSTEIN NY Times 19s

The rookies Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres are expected to play key roles in the postseason. Oh, and there’s also that first-year manager.

Tweets