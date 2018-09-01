New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11354062_154511658_lowres

Morning Briefing: Mets Finish Season On A High Note

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2m

Good morning Mets fans! Yesterday the Mets closed out the season on a high note, with Noah Syndergaard pitching a complete game shutout to beat the Miami Marlins 1-0.The win closed out a 38-30

Tweets