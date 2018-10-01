New York Mets

The Mets Police
Homer-simpson-tv-sports-pennant

Explain to me: MLB Hides Games 162 and 163 and makes West Coast Fans watch early game??

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

Hey Baseball, I really am trying to help here. First of all yesterday you had a nice opportunity to showcase some exciting Game 162 action.  There were four games that mattered.  You have the actually smart plan where everyone plays at the same time.  Eve

Tweets