New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jay-bruce-1-560x379

What Clicked For Jay Bruce In The Second Half?

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 3m

New York Mets outfielder Jay Bruce has ended up as one of numerous ill-fated offseason signings from last winter. Sandy Alderson and company brought him in to be a stabilizing force in the middle

Tweets