2018 Mets drew 2,224,005 to Citi Field (that’s down)
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10m
Per ESPN, the Mets drew 2,223,005 for an average of 28,164. The 2017 numbers were 2,460,622 for an average of 30,757 Back in 2016, coming off a World Series, 2,789,602 and an average of 34,870. #Loyal. In my household attendance was up 100% as I attended.
