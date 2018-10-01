New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Mets SNY TV Ratings were down in 2018
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10m
Good news -via a tweet @snytv has confirmed Gary, Keith and Ron will return in 2019. According to the NY Post… The team’s average household rating on regional sports network SNY is 2.12 for the season-to-date — down 8.2 percent from the 2.31 rating...
Tweets
-
If you told any GM that they have the financial freedom to pursue elite talent, I promise they all would. So, this…Mets COO Jeff Wilpon says pursuit of top free agents will depend on views of next GM https://t.co/okm958gD88 https://t.co/BZx1RKKgZvMinors
-
I don't have a dog in this fight, but this Brewers vs Cubs tiebreaker game is pretty freaking intense.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I am just going to put this out there, as I do every year. Why play all season with four umpires and go to seven in… https://t.co/29usEAG1BtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets starters finished the 2018 season with a 3.54 ERA, good for 6th in MLB. Their 3.59 FIP ranked 4th in baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI: FIRST EPISODE! We’re talking MLB season, playoffs and more! LISTEN ⬇️ https://t.co/axo2zVgm1rBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Yankees did not finish 92-70, nor the #Mets 84-78. It's time for my annual mea culpa. https://t.co/zM0i1mkQLnBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets