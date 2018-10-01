New York Mets

Mets Slugger Cespedes Scheduled For 2nd Heel Surgery Oct. 23

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 11m

Yoenis Cespedes is scheduled for his second heel surgery in a few weeks, but the oft-injured New York Mets slugger says he can't yet predict how much he'll be able to play next season.

