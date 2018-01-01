New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
3 positives to take out of Mets 2018 season
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 5m
Another Mets season ends without a playoff berth, but there were some promising signs.
Tweets
-
If you told any GM that they have the financial freedom to pursue elite talent, I promise they all would. So, this…Mets COO Jeff Wilpon says pursuit of top free agents will depend on views of next GM https://t.co/okm958gD88 https://t.co/BZx1RKKgZvMinors
-
I don't have a dog in this fight, but this Brewers vs Cubs tiebreaker game is pretty freaking intense.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I am just going to put this out there, as I do every year. Why play all season with four umpires and go to seven in… https://t.co/29usEAG1BtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets starters finished the 2018 season with a 3.54 ERA, good for 6th in MLB. Their 3.59 FIP ranked 4th in baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI: FIRST EPISODE! We’re talking MLB season, playoffs and more! LISTEN ⬇️ https://t.co/axo2zVgm1rBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Yankees did not finish 92-70, nor the #Mets 84-78. It's time for my annual mea culpa. https://t.co/zM0i1mkQLnBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets