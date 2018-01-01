New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets COO Jeff Wilpon says pursuit of top free agents will depend on views of next GM

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Jeff Wilpon said Sunday that the Mets not pursuing most of the top free agents in recent years was a 'total recommendation' of the baseball operations department, adding that pursuing top free agents going forward would depend on the views of their next..

Tweets