New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets COO Jeff Wilpon says pursuit of top free agents will depend on views of next GM
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Jeff Wilpon said Sunday that the Mets not pursuing most of the top free agents in recent years was a 'total recommendation' of the baseball operations department, adding that pursuing top free agents going forward would depend on the views of their next..
Tweets
-
RT @MaggieGray: ??? https://t.co/iGAZGaFvaqTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @30newsletter: #Journalismjobs we found and posted today for you: —Celtics beat reporter —New England sports columnist —Ca. bureau… https://t.co/jwWX4p2tVQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @30newsletter: Every issue we collect and pass on the #journalismjobs we find and get sent to us. Jobs in sports media, news, feat… https://t.co/Ulmm6FFdBzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @tykelly11: The first day I got called up, David Wright played 3B and hit a homerun. The next day, I made my debut playing 3B j… https://t.co/6YtLAWPOvyBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ckamka: Most games this season with 1 or 0 runs scored: 40 Orioles 39 Cubs 37 Marlins 36 Giants 35 MetsTV / Radio Personality
-
Kudos to the @Brewers, and especially their fans for traveling to Chicago and being heard. If a small part of you m… https://t.co/qRysO3Ez0JBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets