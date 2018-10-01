New York Mets

MLB Playoffs 2018: What time, TV, channel is NL Wild Card Game? Brewers vs. Rockies or Dodgers

by: Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1m

The Chicago Cubs, who lost the National League Central Tiebreaker Game to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, will face the loser of the National League West Tiebreaker Game between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Wild Card Playoff...

