New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10984275

Yoenis Cespedes Will Undergo Second Heel Surgery This Month

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

One forgotten member of the New York Mets who showed up for the celebration of David Wright’s career last weekend was outfielder Yoenis Cespedes. Cespedes, who has been out since July due to …

Tweets