New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Net Negative chokes on the division, congratulates Wright
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Final 2018 MLB attendance with today’s tiebreaker games: 69.67 million, down 4.1 pct from a year ago. Fifth drop in last six years, lowest total since 2003 and first season since ’03 to fall below 70 million. — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBJ) October 2,...
Tweets
-
Come at me*, angry fans. *- Guy who knows a 5- or 7-game series is completely insufficient to distinguish the bett…MLB playoff predictions: Astros are the popular choice to repeat as World Series champs. https://t.co/81CYG6szdz https://t.co/AAfc2OZYamTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @tykelly11: The first day I got called up, David Wright played 3B and hit a homerun. The next day, I made my debut playing 3B j… https://t.co/6YtLAWPOvyTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @keithlaw: Orlando Arcia was 0-for-18 with 4 K lifetime vs Quintana, 2 for 2 today. Ryan Braun was 5-for-8 with 2 HR lifetime… https://t.co/nFcm9QOaLeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: David Wright finished his career with a 133 OPS+. Among all-time third basemen (min. 75% played at 3B) w/ at least… https://t.co/bgcM5b3abGBlogger / Podcaster
-
"I don’t even know him. I hadn’t even seen him before." https://t.co/7On4pFi7ItBlogger / Podcaster
-
?JUST ADDED! Get your @BKLYNJefes Promo Box before they’re all gone! ? https://t.co/MEMYUTE77kMinors
- More Mets Tweets