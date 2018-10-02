New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-30-at-8.36.55-am

My #1 Follower Noah Syndergaard seems to be in Ireland

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Where the FOOK do we go in Dublin @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/YSmOtWCgHD — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 2, 2018 Of course if Matt Harvey went to Ireland two days after the season instead of watching game films you’d be mad.  Poor Matt.

