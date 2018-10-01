New York Mets
MLB rumors: Twins fire Paul Molitor | Is ex-Yankee Joe Girardi on the initial interview list?
by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 2m
The Minnesota Twins fired manager and Hall of Famer Paul Molitor. Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is not on the initial interview list. He's also been passed over for jobs with the Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and...
