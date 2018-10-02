New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
David Wright gets proper send-off after final game
by: Ian Mohr — New York Post 3m
The Mets legend was thrown an intimate dinner by his agents, Sam and Seth Levinson of ACES, at Tao Downtown.
Tweets
-
One of the reasons I think this @statcast broadcast works is you have the ideal combo of stat researcher/writer & f… https://t.co/KFxeopiInnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MikeGarafolo: Watching #Giants passing game tape. Finding myself looking for Odell Beckham’s reactions. He’s starting to simmer.… https://t.co/q1DOw9GMsfTV / Radio Personality
-
The Nerd Edition is this game on ESPN2 is sooo much more enjoyableMinors
-
RT @amyeditress:TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @PeterAlonso20: Here’s number 3. Hope y’all enjoy! https://t.co/crFnalB2cBBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Lundy330: If you’re too stupid - intentionally or unintentionally- to realize that climate change is about more than just the… https://t.co/kSuhIrzH1vTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets