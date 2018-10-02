New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11323826

Mike's Met of the Month, September 2018: Michael Conforto

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 18s

The New York Mets had their best month of the season in September, going 18-10 to end a trying year on a positive note. That made the task of crowning the final Met of the Month for 2018 very diffi…

Tweets