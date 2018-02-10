New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Open Thread: NL Wild Card Game, 10/2/18
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
The Rockies and Cubs play a one-game playoff to determine who will face the NL Central Champion Brewers in the NLDS.
Tweets
-
I hope the Rockies make the World Series so me and my fellow baseball writers can become the first people ever to m… https://t.co/3SpjAYuecPTV / Radio Personality
-
Curious about my followers. Which Wild Card broadcast are you watching?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ESPNChiCubs: And Heyward K's with the bags loaded. Wow. 1-0 Top 8 . Was a good pitch, tailing away. Team cant buy a run.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Every TV broadcast should be a split screen showing Kyle Freeland's reactions. Even like Family Feud and CNBC and s… https://t.co/BxqyAVYPjNTV / Radio Personality
-
Kyle Freeland and Adam Ottavino were both left off Colorado's wild-card roster last October. Now they've brought th… https://t.co/2kyQUY0vKQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: How can we get too worked up about a starting pitcher when Aaron Boone will have nine arms ready to follow him? -… https://t.co/E4h3F2K2KuBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets